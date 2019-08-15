|
|
|
Lucas Derek Charles
Passed away peacefully on
1st August 2019, with his wife
by his side.
Loving and beloved Dad to Grant, Beverly and Cheryl and a loving Grandad and Great Grandad.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 22nd August 2019 at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford at 4.00pm
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to
Royal British Legion
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 15, 2019