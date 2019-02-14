|
|
|
Derek Roy Hurren Sadly passed away
on 1/2/2019
aged 79.
Beloved husband of Doreen,
treasured father & grandfather.
His funeral will take place at
10.00am on Thursday
21st February 2019 at
the Bedford Crematorium,
Norse Road.
His family invite all those
who knew him to come to
the service to share in the
celebration of his life.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Manton Heights Care Centre
can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Arnolds Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
