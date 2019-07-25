|
Hudson Derek George
(Bert) Pam and all the family wishes to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards, letters and phone calls of sympathy and flowers received during their recent sad loss of Derek.
Special thanks to all of you who attended the funeral service and for the strength and comfort your presence gave us. Many thanks also for the donations received in memory of Derek for the British Lung Foundation and to A.L. & G. Abbott Funeral Directors for all their support and kindness shown.
Please accept this as the only acknowledgement.
Published in Bedford Today on July 25, 2019