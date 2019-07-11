Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Hudson

Notice Condolences

Derek Hudson Notice
HUDSON Derek George
(Bert)
Passed away peacefully at home on 25th June 2019, aged 81 years.

A devoted Husband to Pam,
loving Dad to Deborah (deceased),
Stephen (deceased), Paul, David and Susan and cherished Grandfather to Charlotte, Alice, George and Alfie.
Derek will be sadly missed
by family and friends.

Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 17th July at 10.00am at Norse Road Crematorium,
Bedford. Family flowers only please. Donations for the British Lung Foundation may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now