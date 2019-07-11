|
|
|
HUDSON Derek George
(Bert)
Passed away peacefully at home on 25th June 2019, aged 81 years.
A devoted Husband to Pam,
loving Dad to Deborah (deceased),
Stephen (deceased), Paul, David and Susan and cherished Grandfather to Charlotte, Alice, George and Alfie.
Derek will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 17th July at 10.00am at Norse Road Crematorium,
Bedford. Family flowers only please. Donations for the British Lung Foundation may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on July 11, 2019