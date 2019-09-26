|
|
|
Black Derek John Sadly passed
away at
St Johns Hospice, Moggerhanger
on Wednesday 18th September 2019, aged 61 years.
Cherished Husband to Sarah.
Devoted Dad to Cameron.
Beloved Son to Anne.
Also a much loved Brother,
Uncle and Step-Dad.
Missed by all who knew him.
Taken too soon.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on
Friday 4th October 2019
at 4.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to
St Johns Hospice, Moggerhanger
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel : 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 26, 2019