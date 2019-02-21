|
HUBBARD Dennis Sydney With great sadness, but peacefully at his home and surrounded by
his loving family on 8 th February 2019 aged 86 years.
A devoted husband to Cherry, a much loved Dad to Janet, Valerie and Tony and a special Grandad and Great Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at 11.30 on Thursday 7 th March 2019 at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
The Fire Fighters Charity
may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds. MK42 8BH.
Tel (01234)843222 or via
www.abbott-funeral.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 21, 2019
