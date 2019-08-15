Home

Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
14:30
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
BIDWELL Dennis Arthur Of Ampthill passed away at home on 26th July 2019, after an illness
bravely endured, aged 87.
Beloved husband of the late Betty Bidwell, loving dad to Steve and Karen, much loved grandad to Sean, Nicky and Charmaine and dearest great grandad to Taylor and Adam.
Funeral on Tuesday 27th August at 2.30pm at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for
St. John's Hospice, Moggerhanger may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 15, 2019
