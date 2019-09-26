|
|
|
Delores Gwendolyn
Hines Aged 85 years
AKA "Sister Del"
Passed away peacefully on 5th September 2019,
at home with her family around her.
Loving Mother to Sonia, Jean,
Anthony, Andrew and Michael.
Loving Mother-in-law to
Owen, Jemma and Tim.
Darling Grandmother to Simon, Iain, Leonnie, Tamika and Monique.
Loving Step- Grandmother to
Nathan and Faye and Darling
Great Grandmother to Kingsley and Marley. Loving Aunt, Sister, Niece
and Cousin to many.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
12.00 noon on Friday 11th October 2019
at St Martins Church, Clapham Road, Bedford, MK41 7PW.
Followed by interment at
Norse Road Cemetery.
Flowers or if preferred donations for The Alzheimer's Society, may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries C/O
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE.
Tel no: 01234 359 529
L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 26, 2019