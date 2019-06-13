|
|
|
WARD-CLARKE
Deborah
(Deb)
Aged 55 years, of Flitwick passed away peacefully on 2nd June 2019 after a brave courageous fight against cancer.
Dearly loved wife of Stuart, loving mum to Daniel and Amy and a dear sister to Kevin, Tracy and Kim.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.
Funeral Service will be held at
Flitwick Parish Church on
Tuesday 25th June at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Bedford Day Care Hospice may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
Read More