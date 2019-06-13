Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
14:30
Flitwick Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Ward-Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Ward-Clarke

Notice Condolences

Deborah Ward-Clarke Notice
WARD-CLARKE
Deborah
(Deb)

Aged 55 years, of Flitwick passed away peacefully on 2nd June 2019 after a brave courageous fight against cancer.
Dearly loved wife of Stuart, loving mum to Daniel and Amy and a dear sister to Kevin, Tracy and Kim.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.
Funeral Service will be held at
Flitwick Parish Church on
Tuesday 25th June at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Bedford Day Care Hospice may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service
Download Now