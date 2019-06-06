|
BURRELLS Deborah Jayne
(Debbie) Passed away on 23rd May 2019 at
St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger,
aged 60 years.
A devoted Daughter, Sister, Mother, Sister-In-Law, Auntie, Great-Auntie
and a loving friend to so many.
Forever in our hearts,
an inspiration to all.
Funeral service to be held at
Priory Methodist Church, Bedford, on
Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 2pm.
Please wear bright colours in memory of this bright and colourful lady.
No flowers please.
Donations if desired made payable to
St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger,
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel : 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on June 6, 2019
