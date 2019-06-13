Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:30
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel
Bedford
WHITE David Passed away on 31st May 2019
aged 77 years.
A beloved Husband to Barbara.
A special Dad to Richard and Angela
as well as a treasured
Grandad, Brother to Christine
and friend to many.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on Friday 28th June 2019
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to the Primrose Unit
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
