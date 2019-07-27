|
|
|
TEBBUTT David Peacefully at
Penrith Hospital on Tuesday 23rd July 2019,
David, aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of Sandra, dad of Laura and Fiona and a grandad of Polly and Harry. Funeral service to be held at Carlisle Crematorium on
Thursday 1st August at 12:20pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Great North Air Ambulance and the local Mountain Rescue.
All enquiries to Jill Glencross, Independent Funeral Director,
16 The Square, Dalston, Carlisle. CA5 7PY. Tel: 01228 317373.
Published in Bedford Today on July 27, 2019