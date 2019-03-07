Home

Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
13:45
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road
David Skinn Notice
David Skinn Sadly passed away peacefully on
23rd February 2019, aged 76.
Much loved husband of Janet, loving dad to Lorraine, Stephen and Claire and adored grandad and father-in-law.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1.45pm on Friday, 22nd March 2019 at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Tibbs Dementia Foundation may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Arnolds Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel: 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 7, 2019
