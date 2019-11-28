|
|
|
David Simmons
Aged 82, died at home on
Sunday 17th November 2019.
Dear Dad to Michael and Jeanette. Father in law to Sue and Glyn. Grandad to Karen, Robert, Emily and Cerys. Great grandad to Joshua and George. Loving partner to Sylvia and her family Mel, Gary, Sam, Charlie and Sophie.
Funeral service at Norse Road Crematorium Bedford on
Tuesday 10th December 10.00am Family flowers only please but donations for Bedford Hospitals Charity (Primrose Car service) may
be made via www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford
MK41 7TE Tel 01234 359539.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 28, 2019