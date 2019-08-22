|
SHAWL David Passed away at
St Johns Hospice on
9th August aged 71 years.
A loving Husband to Maggs,
Dad to Jeanette, Jodie & Rowan, Grandfather to Sara, Liam & Mica, Great Grandfather to Max & Fred.
Funeral service to take place at 2.30pm, Bedford Crematorium on
Wednesday 28th August 2019.
Family flowers only but donations
if desired to 'St Johns Hospice'
c/o Molyneux Jones Family
Funeral Directors,
37 St Cuthberts Street,
Bedford, MK40 3JG,
Tel: 01234 363191.
www.molyneuxjones.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 22, 2019