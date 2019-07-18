Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:15
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel
Bedford
David Plumbly Notice
Plumbly David Williams Suddenly passed away on
Tuesday 7th May 2019,
aged 75 years
Beloved Husband to
Shirley (deceased).
Devoted Dad to Susan also
Grandad to Joe and Charlie
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday 23rd July 2019
at Norse Road Crematorium
Chapel, Bedford at 12.15pm
Flowers welcome or
donations, if desired,
made payable to
Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on July 18, 2019
