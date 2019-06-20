Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:30
All Saints Church
Renhold
David Pitkin Notice
Pitkin David George Died peacefully at home
on 7th June 2019
after a short illness, aged 70 years.
A devoted Husband to Sylvia.
A much loved Dad, Grandad,
Brother, Brother-in-law,
Uncle, Nephew and Cousin.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held on
Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at
All Saints Church, Renhold at 11.30am
followed by private cremation.
It was David's wish that bright colours
be worn to celebrate his life.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired made payable to
St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on June 20, 2019
