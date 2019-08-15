|
|
|
LEESON DAVID R
(Slab) of Cranfield sadly passed away peacefully after a long courageous fight on the 31st July 2019 with his
family around him leaving his
devoted wife and friend Jo.
Much loved father to Mark and Steven,
father-in-law to Laura,
loving papa to Chas,
David, Emma and Lisa and
their partners and all
the great grand-children.
The funeral service will be held at
1.15pm on the 28th August in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only but
donations in his memory are for the
Primrose Cancer Clinic and
can be placed in the plate at the
service or made by cheque sent
care of H W Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell
MK16 8AR. Tel: 01908 611112.
