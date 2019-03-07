Lamble David Edwin 78 of Ravensden passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on 12th February 2019.

David is survived by his wife Gillian

of 23 years, daughters Karen and Sarah, stepdaughter Tracy and brother Robert, grandchildren Sam, Isabelle, Evie and Freddie as well as his loving nieces, nephews and extended family including the two Dans.

David was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone.

David loved eating…the sweeter the better; a good day for David was to find the best cafes wherever he was.

He especially loved being by the sea; war movies and reading centurion books (only the gory bits) during his retirement. He worked as both a plumber in the building trade and later joined the prison service where he worked for 26 years.

David received the ISM for service to the prison following his early retirement to look after his wife Gill due to ill health at the time.

He took several other positions until he fully retired at 65 years.

A special thank you to the people at Sue Ryder Bedford for their loving care and support during his final days.

Funeral service to be held at Bedford Crematorium on Friday 8th March

at 3.15pm.

Family flowers only please but donations to 'Sue Ryder' can be sent C/O Molyneux Jones Funeral Directors 37 St Cuthberts Street, Bedford.

