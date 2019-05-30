|
|
|
Herbert David James Sadly passed
away at home
on Thursday
9th May 2019,
aged 55 years.
Devoted Dad to Kelly, Leah and Keiran.
Adored Grandad to six Grandchildren.
Missed by all his family and friends.
Taken too soon.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on Friday 7th June 2019
at 4.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
As David was a Chelsea fan, family request a touch of blue to be worn.
Donations if desired made payable
to Papworth Hospital Charity
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on May 30, 2019
Read More