|
|
|
David John Cox Passed away on 27th June 2019 aged 81 years.
Beloved Husband of Georgina.
Dearly loved Father and Grandfather.
Funeral service to take place at 1.45pm on Thursday 18th July 2019 at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Bedford Hospital NHS Trust Charity (CCU) can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on July 11, 2019