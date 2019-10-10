|
|
|
BURNAGE David Aged 84 years of Bromham, died peacefully on
4th October 2019.
Greatly missed as a father to Mark and Howard, a brother to Diane and Michael, an uncle to Rebecca and Cassandra, a grandad to Ellie, Christian, Jodie and Adam and a great grandad to Bobbi-Rose. Devoted husband
to his wife Ann (deceased).
He will be sadly missed
by his special groups of friends
and will never be forgotten.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford
on Friday 25th October at 10.45am.
Family flowers only.
Donations to the Alzheimer's Society may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Bedford, MK42 8BH or via www.abbott-funerals.co.uk.
Special thanks to all of the staff at Brook House, Riseley.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 10, 2019