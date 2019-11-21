|
|
|
BRACKENBURY David Leslie
(Dave) Of Flitwick passed away suddenly on 6th November 2019 aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Jean, loving dad to Lisa, Alison & Denise and a
dear grandad to Jordan, Chloe,
Sean & Daniel.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on Thursday 28th November at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for the Stroke Association may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 21, 2019