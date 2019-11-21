Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
14:30
Bedford Crematorium
David Brackenbury Notice
BRACKENBURY David Leslie
(Dave) Of Flitwick passed away suddenly on 6th November 2019 aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Jean, loving dad to Lisa, Alison & Denise and a
dear grandad to Jordan, Chloe,
Sean & Daniel.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on Thursday 28th November at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for the Stroke Association may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 21, 2019
