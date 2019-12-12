|
|
|
BONE David Anthony
AGED 84 YEARS
04/12/2019
Passed away at Henrietta House
with his family by his side.
A loving Husband to Enid,
Much loved Father to Faye and Paul,
a dearly loved Grandad to Kelly,
Liam, Sean (deceased) and Clare. Adored Great Grandad of Mia,
Paige and Jayden.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at 4pm on Monday 23rd December at
Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Tibbs Dementia Foundation via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 12, 2019