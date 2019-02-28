|
|
|
Bentley David William Sandra, Mark
and Jane would like to thank David's many loved ones and friends
for all the cards, messages of sympathy and support received on their sad loss. We would like to thank everyone who attended the beautiful funeral service on 30th January conducted by
Rev Canon Charles Royden at
St Mark's Church. The generous donations received for
Sue Ryder Moggerhanger to David's page on www.memorygiving.com
and Arnolds Funeral Service are greatly appreciated.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
