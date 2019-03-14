Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00
St Peters' Church
Thurleigh
Daphne Osborn Notice
Osborn Daphne Hilda Passed away at Bedford Hospital, surrounded by her family,
on 26th February 2019 aged 83 years.
Beloved Wife to the late Geoff.
Adored Mum to Sue, Patsy, Richard and Jane, devoted Nan and Great Nan.
Funeral service to be held at
St Peters' Church , Thurleigh on
Monday 25th March 2019 at 11.00am
followed by burial into
St Peters' Churchyard, Thurleigh.
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired
made payable to
Parkinsons UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 14, 2019
