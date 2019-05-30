Home

Daphne Moore

Daphne Moore Notice
MOORE Daphne Mary Frances (Daff)
24/01/1928 17/05/2019
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 17th May 2019 at Henrietta House, Dynevor Road, Bedford aged 91.
Devoted wife to Bernard (deceased), loving mother to daughters Lesley and Bernadette, much loved nan to Dominic, James and Simon,
sister to Jean (deceased).
She will be sadly missed by Phil, Caro, Mary-Ann, Kirsty, the rest of the family and all her many friends.
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday 4th June 2019 at 10.45 Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only, if desired donations to FACES (Bedford).
For further enquiries contact Molyneux Jones,
37 Cuthberts Street, Bedford
01234 363 191
Published in Bedford Today on May 30, 2019
