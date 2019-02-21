|
|
|
POOLER Cyril George In loving memory of Cyril
who passed away 7th February 2019,
aged 88 years.
Happy memories shared
with loving Wife, Phyllis.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Cople, Bedford on
Tuesday 12th March 2019 at 11.00am
followed by a burial in
All Saints Churchyard, Cople
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to
Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More