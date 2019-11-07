|
Jones Cyril Passed away peacefully on
25th October 2019 aged 81 at
The Mallards care home.
Much loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th November at 2.30p.m.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to either Parkinsons UK or
East Anglian Air Ambulance may be given via www.memorygiving.com or sent to Nevilles Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue,Bedford MK41 7TE, Telephone 01234359529
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 7, 2019