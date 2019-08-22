|
|
|
MAIO Costantino Passed away at Bedford Hospital on
5th August 2019,
aged 80 years
with his family by his side
Devoted Husband to Clementina
Adored Dad to Angela and Alf,
and much loved Nonno
Missed by all his family and friends
Funeral Service to be held on
Monday 2nd September 2019 at
St Francesca Cabrini Church, Bedford
at 10.30am
followed by interment at
Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to
Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 22, 2019