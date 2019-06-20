Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
14:00
St. Peters Church
Sharnbrook
KESSELL Peacefully on 4th June 2019 at Sharnbrook House.
Connie aged 93 years of Sharnbrook. Beloved wife of the late Ron.
Much loved Mum, Nan and Great Nanna.
The funeral service will be held at
St. Peters Church, Sharnbrook on Monday 1st July at 2.00 p.m.
followed by a private committal at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
donations if desired for R.S.P.C.A.
or P.D.S.A. may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Bedford Today on June 20, 2019
