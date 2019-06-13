Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Courtney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Courtney

Notice Condolences

Colin Courtney Notice
Colin Courtney After a short illness on
3rd June 2019 aged 66 years.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. "Missing you already"
Funeral service takes place at 10.00am on Friday 21st June at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please. Donations for Cats Protection or
Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice, Moggerhanger can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.