Colin Courtney After a short illness on
3rd June 2019 aged 66 years.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. "Missing you already"
Funeral service takes place at 10.00am on Friday 21st June at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please. Donations for Cats Protection or
Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice, Moggerhanger can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
