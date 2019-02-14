Resources More Obituaries for Clive Martin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clive Martin

Notice CLIVE MARTIN Linda and Family would like

to thank everybody who attended Clive's Funeral on

1st February and came to the celebration of his life at the

George Hotel, Buckden.

We would also like to thank the

Revd Timothy Robb for his beautiful service and the staff at the

George Hotel for giving Clive the

send off he deserved.

Also, a big thank you to all of you who have generously donated to Clive's

'Just giving page' for APF, to date,

