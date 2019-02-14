|
CLIVE MARTIN Linda and Family would like
to thank everybody who attended Clive's Funeral on
1st February and came to the celebration of his life at the
George Hotel, Buckden.
We would also like to thank the
Revd Timothy Robb for his beautiful service and the staff at the
George Hotel for giving Clive the
send off he deserved.
Also, a big thank you to all of you who have generously donated to Clive's
'Just giving page' for APF, to date,
we have achieved well over £2000.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
