Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
13:00
St. Andrews Church
Ampthill
Claude Everitt


1931 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Claude Everitt Notice
Everitt Claude 26 Sept. 1931
- 6 Dec. 2019

Loving and Devoted husband to
wife Sheila (deceased)
and Dad to Stephen and Duncan.
A doting Grandad to Jaimee, Natasha, Georgia and Liam.

Claude will be sadly missed in
and around his beloved home town
of Ampthill.

Claude's funeral will be held at 1pm
on Thursday 9th January at
St. Andrews Church, Ampthill.

Family flowers only please.

Any donations please for
Leukemia Research and sent to
Nevilles Funerals (Ampthill),
Flitwick Road, Ampthill
Tel: 01525 406132
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 19, 2019
