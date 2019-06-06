Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Ciriaco Francesco

Ciriaco Francesco Notice
Francesco Ciriaco Cauteruccio Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 29th May 2019
at the age of 72.
Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service will be held on Friday 14th June at
San Francesca Cabrini Church, Woburn Road, Bedford at 10.00am followed by interment at Norse Road Cemetery.
Flowers if desired may be sent C/O Clarabut & Plumbe,
11, Kingsway Road,
Bedford.
MK42 9BJ

Con tanta tristezza annunciamo che ci ha lasciato il 29 Maggio 2019 all'eta
di 72 anni.
Adorato marito di Abata e padre di Giuseppe, Massimo e Claudio.
Il funerale sara Venerdì 14 Giugno alla chiesa San Francesca Cabrini, Woburn Road, Bedford alle ore 10
Published in Bedford Today on June 6, 2019
