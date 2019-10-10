Home

Christopher Saward 11th October 2018.
God saw you getting tired,
when a cure was not to be.
So He wrapped his arms around you, and whispered "Come to me".
You didn't deserve what
you went through,
so He gave you rest.
God's garden must be beautiful,
He only takes the best.
And when I saw you sleeping, so peaceful and free from pain,
I could not wish you back,
to suffer that again.

I miss you every day my darling
and so sorry we never
had the chance to say goodbye.
Until we meet again.
Yours always and forever, Beverly
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 10, 2019
