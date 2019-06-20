|
|
|
Dant Christopher Robin
"Rob" Passed away on
4th June 2019. Age 74.
Deeply loved and missed by
family and friends.
Funeral Service on Monday
1st July 2019 at 2.30pm at
Bedford Crematorium,
104 Norse Road, Bedford, MK41 0RL.
All are welcome to attend the service.
Family request
bright colours to be worn.
Please be aware that it is family flowers only, however, donations will be gratefully received to Bedford.
Any requests to
Shires Funeral Directors,
360 Goldington Road,
Bedford, MK41 9NS
Tel: 01234 356999
Published in Bedford Today on June 20, 2019
