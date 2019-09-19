Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Farrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Farrow

Notice Condolences

Christine Farrow Notice
FARROW Christine Sandra

It's with great sadness we announce that Christine passed away suddenly on 31st August after a short final illness, aged 74 years.

She's survived by son Steve
and sisters Jackie and Yvonne
and their families.

Funeral to be held at 11:30am
on Friday 27th September at
Bedford Norse Road Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations welcomed
to The UK Sepsis Trust.

Enquiries or donations via:
Abbott Funeral Directors
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now