FARROW Christine Sandra
It's with great sadness we announce that Christine passed away suddenly on 31st August after a short final illness, aged 74 years.
She's survived by son Steve
and sisters Jackie and Yvonne
and their families.
Funeral to be held at 11:30am
on Friday 27th September at
Bedford Norse Road Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations welcomed
to The UK Sepsis Trust.
Enquiries or donations via:
Abbott Funeral Directors
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 19, 2019