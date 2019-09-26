Ryan Christina

"Ena" On Saturday 14th September 2019, Christina " Ena " (nee Rochford) passed away peacefully after a difficult year of many

changes, bravely borne.

Ena was from Athy, Co. Kildare, Ireland.

Born on December 31st 1937,

Ena lived a full life moving first to Bedford, then to Toronto with her Husband and Children,

eventually returning to England.

After her return, Ena and her beloved, late Husband, Patrick, ran many successful pubs throughout the years.

Ena, loving Mother of Rosaline, Andrew and the late Patrick, mother-in-law of Janice, Ray and Amanda.

Grandmother to her precious and adored Tegan, Connor, Caitlin and Brenna along with several Sisters, Brothers, Cousins,

Nieces and Nephews.

Christina is received into the church on Sunday 6th October 2019 at 8pm.

Funeral service to be held at

The Holy Child & St Joseph R C Church, Bedford on Monday 7th October 2019 at 10.45am, followed by interment at Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford Flowers welcome.

Donations if desired made payable to

Tibbs Dementia Foundation

http://www.tibbsdementia.co.uk

may be sent c/o

Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors

11 Kingsway

Bedford

MK42 9BJ

Tel: 01234 354547 Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 26, 2019