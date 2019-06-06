|
|
|
Clarke Christina
(née Braithwaite) Sadly passed
away peacefully on
the 20th May 2019,
aged 77 years.
Forever in our thoughts and hearts.
Funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 19th June 2019
10.30am at the Holy Cross
Roman Catholic Church.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
British Lung Foundation and
may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com.
By request casual clothing to be worn.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE, Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on June 6, 2019
Read More