Feary Charles Sydney
"Syd"
04.02.1923 - 21.10.2019
Passed away peacefully in Bedford.
Beloved Father of Paul and
Vivienne and Grandfather to Alex.
He will also be sadly missed by Lindy, Ray, Ana, Tricia, Jeremy, Alix, Leo and all
his family, extended family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 15th November 2019 at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel,
Bedford at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired made payable to Age UK
or The Royal British Legion
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 7, 2019