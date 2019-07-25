|
|
|
Daubney Charles Alfred Roy Passed away on 30th May 2019,
aged 89 years.
A loving Father to Peter,
Stephanie, Casandra and Richard
and Brother to George.
He will be missed by all
his family and friends.
Is now resting at peace
with his Daughter Denise.
Funeral service will take place on
Friday 2nd August 12.00 noon at
St Nicholas Church, Barton-le-Clay followed by interment in
Barton-le-Clay Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Tel 01234 35952
Published in Bedford Today on July 25, 2019