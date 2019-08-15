|
BARON Charles John Of Shefford.
Died peacefully with his family on August 3rd, 2019, aged 84 years.
Much loved brother to Kathleen (deceased), Francis, Margaret & Eric. Brother-in-law to Cliff (deceased), Bryan, Gina & Debbie. Uncle to eight, Great Uncle to thirteen.
Special grandad to Jaid, Skyie,
Bobby and young Charlie.
Special thank you to Bedford Hospital and Sue Ryder Nurses.
Funeral service to take place at 2pm
on Tuesday 3rd September
at St Michael & All Angels Church, Shefford followed by burial at
Campton & Shefford Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
for Sue Ryder Care or
Cancer Research UK may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
/charlesbaron.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Shefford. Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 15, 2019