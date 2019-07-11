|
|
|
Arzu Cecil Claudio Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd July 2019 aged 96 years.
A loving Father and Grandfather
to four generations.
Deeply missed and loved by all.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 30th July 2019 11.15am at
Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church followed by interment
at Norse Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please donations for British Heart Foundation
or Cancer Research UK can be made via www.memorygiving.com.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue MK41 7TE
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on July 11, 2019