Topham Cathrine "Cath" Aged 72 years
Sadly passed away suddenly on
24 th July 2019 surrounded
by her loving family.
Beloved wife of Geoff.
Much loved mother of Andrew,
David and Richard, mother-in-law
to Marion and Carol
and grandmother to Shaun.
Funeral service will be held at 11am
on Thursday 15 th August 2019 at
All Saints Church in Kempston,
followed by interment at
Kempston Cemetery.
"Wear bright colours
especially a splash of red"
Donations may be made in memory
of Cath, payable to the
East Anglian Ambulance Service or
Bedford Hospital, sent to c/o
AL & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds,
MK42 8BH. Tel (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 8, 2019