MALONE Catherine (Kathleen)
Died suddenly on
24th November 2019, aged 92 years.
Dearly loved wife of John (Seán), (deceased). Loving mother to Brendan, Imelda, Declan, Mary and Fiona and their husband, wife and partners
Also a beloved Nana Cath to her grandchildren, their wives and partners and her great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10.45am on Thursday 19th December 2019 at
St. Joseph's RC Church, Bedford followed by Interment at
Norse Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for the
British Heart Foundation may be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Catherine will be received into church at 5.00pm on
Wednesday 18th December 2019.
Enquiries to Neville Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel: 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 5, 2019