BUNYAN Carol Ann 1949 - 2019
It is with great sadness the family announce that Carol Bunyan,
of Maulden passed away on
12th June 2019 due to ill health.
She will be re-united with
her beloved husband John.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bedford Crematorium on Thursday
11th July at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for the
RSPCA or Cancer Research UK
may be made via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on June 27, 2019
