|
|
|
CARELLI CARLO
Passed away peacefully
on 4th December 2019 aged 88 years.
Devoted Husband to Anna,
Father, Grandfather
and Great-Grandfather.
He will be sadly missed.
The funeral service to be held at
St. Francesca Cabrini Church., Bedford
on Monday 30th December 2019
at 10:30am
followed by interment in
Norse Road Cemetery Bedford.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to
Sue Ryder- St John's Hospice
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 19, 2019