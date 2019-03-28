|
|
|
Brigid Morrisroe Brigid Morrisroe passed away peacefully on
12th March 2019
aged 96 years.
Loved by family, friends
and all who knew her.
Reception into Church on
Wednesday 1st May at 5pm
followed by Funeral Mass at
Holy Child and St Joseph,
Brereton Road, Bedford on
Thursday 2nd May 2019 at 10.45am.
Interment will be at
Kempston Cemetery.
Donations to The Alzheimer's Society.
A plate will be provided in church.
All enquiries to
Arnolds, 48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Tel 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 28, 2019
