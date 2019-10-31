|
Bridget LEYDON Aged 95 years.
Peacefully in her sleep at Salvete Care Home on 20th October 2019.
Beloved wife of Jim (deceased)
and a much loved mum of
Anne, Mary (Deceased) Bridget,
James, John and Bernadette.
Loving grandmother of 15 and
great grandmother of 14,
mother in law to Mick,
Michael, Janet and Sarah.
A Requiem Mass will take place
at 10:45am on Thursday 7th November 2019 at St Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Bedford followed by interment at Kempston Rural Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for the
Tibbs Dementia Foundation
may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Bridget will be received into Church
at 5pm on Wednesday
6th November 2019
Further enquiries c/o
Neville Funerals, Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE,
telephone 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 31, 2019